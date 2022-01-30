BlackRock Inc. Has $183.11 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.65% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $183,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after purchasing an additional 117,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

