BlackRock Inc. Has $183.40 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.40% of AdvanSix worth $183,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

