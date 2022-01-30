BlackRock Inc. Has $183.66 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Goosehead Insurance worth $183,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.