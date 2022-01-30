BlackRock Inc. Has $186.80 Million Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.07% of CarGurus worth $186,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

