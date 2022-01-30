BlackRock Inc. Has $194.15 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 65,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Cryoport worth $194,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX opened at $37.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

