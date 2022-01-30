BlackRock Inc. Has $197.32 Million Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Red Rock Resorts worth $197,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

