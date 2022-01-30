BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.96% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $190,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 673.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 405,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $949,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

