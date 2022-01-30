BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.65% of Cohen & Steers worth $187,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNS opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

