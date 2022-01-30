BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779,541 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $180,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,662,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock worth $648,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

