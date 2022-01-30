BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,586,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 716,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.35% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $187,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.13 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.