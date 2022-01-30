BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,586,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,549,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of Lucid Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at 27.15 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 41.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

