BlackRock Inc. Purchases 249,398 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Fastly worth $182,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $25.05 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $119.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

