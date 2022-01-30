BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.79% of Triumph Group worth $178,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

