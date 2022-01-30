BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,589,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.15% of Coherus BioSciences worth $186,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $915.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

