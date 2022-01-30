BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,437 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,857,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.49% of Archrock worth $196,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

