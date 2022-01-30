BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,898 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.74% of OFG Bancorp worth $192,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

