BlackRock Inc. Sells 155,074 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.81% of Varex Imaging worth $186,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

