BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,846,229 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,912,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Hostess Brands worth $189,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

