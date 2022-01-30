BlackRock Inc. Sells 239,940 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 239,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.80% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $195,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

