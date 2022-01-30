BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,358 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.65% of First Bancorp worth $179,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.20 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.