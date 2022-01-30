BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,439 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,484,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.20% of RadNet worth $190,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 923,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

