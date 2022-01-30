BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,946 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.90% of Lazard worth $187,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 115.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lazard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lazard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

