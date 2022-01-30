BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.95% of Armstrong World Industries worth $179,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $97.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

