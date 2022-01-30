BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.37% of Standex International worth $184,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE SXI opened at $98.75 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.