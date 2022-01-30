BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.56% of Matthews International worth $181,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Matthews International by 41.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after buying an additional 419,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 219.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 159,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matthews International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after buying an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.30 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

