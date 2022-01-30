BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,718,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.50% of Newmark Group worth $182,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

