BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MUI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.17. 80,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,330. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth $14,635,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

