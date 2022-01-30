BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 41.4% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MUE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

