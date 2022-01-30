BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

