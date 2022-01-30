Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,985 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,390.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,662 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

