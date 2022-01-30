BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0021 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002907 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008500 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

