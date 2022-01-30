Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,405.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $5.00 million and $51,405.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004193 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,413,732 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.