Blue Grotto Capital LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 5.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

