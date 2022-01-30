Blue Grotto Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,560 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,192,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,808.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,801.56 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.