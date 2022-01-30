Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys 34,335 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands accounts for about 9.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Spectrum Brands worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

