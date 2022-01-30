Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys Shares of 140,000 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,000. Fiserv makes up 4.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

