Blue Grotto Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises 8.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Mitek Systems worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.