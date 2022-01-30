Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.27. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

