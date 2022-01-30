Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 62.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

CBRL stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

