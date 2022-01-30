Blue Grotto Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,833 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 184,228 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for approximately 9.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Perficient worth $36,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

