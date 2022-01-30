Blue Grotto Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,335 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises 9.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Spectrum Brands worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $4,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

