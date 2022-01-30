Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 531,716 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,716 shares during the period. 1847 Goedeker accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of 1847 Goedeker worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 58,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria Johnson bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 564,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,415 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOED stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

