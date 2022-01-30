Blue Grotto Capital LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 344,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for 6.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 23.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 124,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

