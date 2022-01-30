Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 19,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $592,140.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BVH stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 38,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.85. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

