Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 578,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,600. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

