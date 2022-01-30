BoatPilot Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $28,067.47 and approximately $7,504.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One BoatPilot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io

BoatPilot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars.

