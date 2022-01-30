BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $222,122.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. BOMB has a total market cap of $939,994.39 and $222,122.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,683.45 or 0.99953069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00488582 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,308 coins and its circulating supply is 894,520 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.