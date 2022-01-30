Boosted Finance Price Tops $1.32 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003479 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $79,097.30 and $5,730.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

