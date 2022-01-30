Bottos Trading 5% Lower This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $402,060.82 and $32,827.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

