Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,674. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

