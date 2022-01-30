Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,674. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
